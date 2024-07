BHAKKAR: In a most horrific incident, five people were killed while nine were seriously wounded when two vehicles collided with each other near Mankera on Jhang-Bhakkar road on Wednesday.

The accident took place when the driver of one of the vehicles dozed off.

According to reports, the accident was so severe that five people died on the spot. The injured were shifted to the THQ Hospital, Mankera and DHQ Hospital, Bhakkar.