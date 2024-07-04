Balochistan spends Rs3.39bn extra on operating expenses in FY 2023-24

QUETTA: Balochistan's fiscal management comes under scrutiny as it emerges that the provincial government exceeded its operating expenses budget by Rs. 3.39 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Originally allocated Rs. 31.93 billion for expenses including vehicle fuel and office costs, the final expenditure soared to Rs. 35.32 billion, reflecting a significant budget overrun. Government sources highlight the need for fiscal discipline amidst concerns over expenditure control in Balochistan.