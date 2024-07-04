KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 21.128 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,851.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.820 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.516 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.659 billion), Silver (PKR 1.603billion), Platinum (PKR 1.471 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.021 billion), Copper (PKR 437.907 million), Japan Equity (PKR 222.427 million), DJ (PKR 197.895 million), SP 500 (PKR 104.695 million), Natural Gas (PKR 42.999 million) and Brent (PKR 29.979million).

In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.020 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024