AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Markets Print 2024-07-04

Gold higher on softer dollar ahead of US Fed minutes

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

BENGALURU: Gold prices strengthened on Wednesday as the dollar eased after dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with investors now turning to minutes from the US central bank’s latest policy meeting to gauge future interest rate cuts.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,345.00 per ounce by 1156 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.9% to $2,354.60. “Today’s price gains are related to the softening of the US dollar that came after the chairman of the Fed acknowledged in public that inflation in the US is finally starting to move in the right direction,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for other currency holders. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday noted that the US central bank still needs more data before cutting interest rates to ensure that recent weaker inflation readings give a true picture of what is happening to underlying price pressures.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings rose in May after two months of declines, indicating softening labour market conditions potentially prompting Fed interest rate cuts this year.

The market now sees a 65% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates in September as well as another cut in December. Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Next in line for investors will be the ADP employment and weekly jobless claims data due later in the day, and the non-farm payrolls report due on Friday.

“There’s a clear path for gold to outperform from here, likely fuelled by Western flows. Conversely, in the event that central bank demand drops drastically, rates remain high for longer and Asian investor sentiment flips, we could see a pullback in the second half,” the World Gold Council said in its mid-year outlook report. Spot silver rose 2.2% to $30.17 per ounce, a more than one-week high.

