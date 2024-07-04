AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-04

Mills take interest in fresh buying of cotton

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,300 to Rs 9,100 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 2400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 2800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad, 200 bales of Nauabad were sold at Rs 18,300 per msaund, 200 bales of Matyari were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,700 to Rs 19,000 per maund and 600 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Mills take interest in fresh buying of cotton

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

PM urges Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for transit trade

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

Preferential market access: two states agree to explore possibilities

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Read more stories