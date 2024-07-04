Mills take interest in fresh buying of cotton

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,300 to Rs 9,100 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 2400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 2800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad, 200 bales of Nauabad were sold at Rs 18,300 per msaund, 200 bales of Matyari were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,700 to Rs 19,000 per maund and 600 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

