PTI accuses CJP of ‘wilfully’ stalling judicial matters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday accused the country’s Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of being biased against the party and wilfully stalling judicial matters.

Speaking at a presser, the PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan strongly criticised the top court’s approach and highlighted the need to consider human rights reports related to Pakistan.

“The attitude of the court is extremely wrong...the chief justice [Qazi Faez Isa] wants matters to remain unresolved,” he alleged.

Referring to the recently released Geneva-based UN Working Group’s call, he said that human rights reports regarding Pakistan need to be taken seriously.

“PTI has always welcomed such reports as they bring the truth to light, not as interference in internal matters,” he added.

Last week, a United Nations human rights working group requested the government to release PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, declaring that the deprivation of liberty of the ex-prime minister was in contravention of universal human rights as well as international civil and political rights and is arbitrary.

The US State Department responded to the human rights working group’s request and said that the detention of former prime minister Imran Khan is an internal matter for Pakistan.

Hasan also expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of democracy in the country, saying that the PTI does not accept it, adding there is a gap created between state institutions and the public as the constitutional rights of the people must be upheld.

“The arrest of Imran Khan is unconstitutional and he should be released immediately. There should be no doubt that what is happening to him has no justification,” he added.

He said that the solution to all problems lies with the PTI’s Imran Khan, who is currently detained in Adiala Jail, adding “no one else except Imran Khan has the solution to the issues we face.”

He further criticised the judiciary’s handling of reserved seats, accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) misinterpreting court decisions and acting incorrectly.

“Our election symbol was snatched from us. The judiciary is intent on mocking the constitution. Reserved seats should be given to PTI,” he maintained.

Regarding public rallies, Hasan lamented that the PTI has been unable to secure permissions for rallies in various locations.

“We wanted to hold rallies for months but were not given permission. A judge in the courtroom stated that we should be allowed to hold rallies. Permission was granted for a rally in Tarnol on July 6, but as of today, July 3, we have not received the NOC,” he lamented.

He appealed to local authorities to grant the necessary permissions for their rallies, warning of consequences if denied. “I request the local authorities to grant us the NOC for our rally. If not, they will be responsible for whatever happens next,” he added.

