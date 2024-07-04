AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
Pakistan

CPEC offers opportunity to strengthen educational sector as well: PCJCCI chief

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

LAHORE: Moazzam Ghurki, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) highlighted that CPEC not only benefits the economy and bilateral trade between the two countries but it also offers opportunity for Pakistan to adopt and access more policies to strengthen the educational sector of the country, during a think tank session held today at PCJCCI Secretariat.

President PCJCCI shared that throughout the globe, the developing economies are struggling for the better progression and advancement of the education sector for rational economic growth and substantial development. In poverty sicken array Pakistan and the Ministry of Education (MOE) are reinvigorate policies to meet the educational challenges in the country.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that China’s magnificent expansion and progressions in the latest research and development and the invention are remarkable and stunning; globally in 2008, China surpassed Japan in R&D expenditures; and the scientific research productivity of China is also increasing. Thus, the global rise of China as ‘Asian Dragon’ is the achievement of educational and technological standards of the China education system that is producing competitive manpower according to national and international market demand. Therefore CPEC provides an opportunity for Pakistan to interlink physically with the biggest economy of the world.

He said the CPEC project is a game-changer for Pakistan as it is expected to concentrate on the shortcoming of the country, and Pakistan gets the chance to learn and adapt educational strategies and educational policy implementation plans from China, which is one of the essential drawbacks of Pakistan education sector.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI said that through CPEC, Pakistan has an opportunity to benefit from the experiences of China in the education sector and can adopt different modern technologies which China is using right now in the education sector especially in the field of engineering, technology, and vocational and technical training skills educational programs which will also determine the unemployment challenge of the country.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that new programmes for the youth should be initiated as per the demand of the market. He added that our chamber provides a platform to sign and promote academic linkages between Pakistan and China. He hoped CPEC would create immense employment opportunities in the province.

