Pakistan, Tajikistan agree for stronger Parliamentary Friendship Groups, regular exchanges

DUSHANBE: Pakistan and Tajikistan on Wednesday agreed to strengthen the already constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups including regular parliamentary exchanges, to further deepen bilateral ties.

The bilateral relations were discussed as Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Lower House) of Majlisi Oli (Tajik Parliament) of the Republic of Tajikistan Zokirzoda Mahmadtoir Zoir called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the inter-parliamentary cooperation between two countries, a PM Office press release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the significant role of the parliamentarians in bringing the people of the two countries closer and strongly advocated a sustained parliamentary interaction and engagement between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations. The prime minister also congratulated the chairman on the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan.