Belarus President due in October

ISLAMABAD: President of Belarus, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko will visit Islamabad in October to sign multiple pacts with Pakistan.

This announcement was made by Sergey Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, during a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

The meeting held at the Minister’s office, was attended by the Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa, Additional Secretary Incharge Ahsan Ali Mangi, and other officials and diplomats.

According to Commerce Ministry, Lukashevich also announced a Joint Trade Commission meeting in mid-September to enhance bilateral trade relations.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan praised Belarus’s advancements in tractor manufacturing and agricultural machinery. He highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new approach to building trust within the business community both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, Lukashevich mentioned that 35 Pakistani businessmen will visit Belarus in July for a food and agriculture exhibition. Minister Khan emphasized the opportunity to attract investments to Pakistan, citing the relocation of Service Tyre Company from China to Pakistan.

Furthermore, Malaysia and Gulf countries have shown interest in Pakistan’s Halal gelatin and meat industries, respectively. Minister Khan also revealed that a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer plans to enter the Pakistani market through a joint venture with a local power company. He noted the growing interest of mobile phone manufacturers and food industries in investing in Pakistan.

This meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Belarus, with both nations looking forward to fruitful collaborations in various sectors.

