AIRLINK 89.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
DFML 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.33%)
DGKC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.78%)
FCCL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
FFBL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.12%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 132.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.37%)
HUBC 166.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 137.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.31%)
PAEL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.46%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.89%)
PTC 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.33%)
SEARL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SNGP 69.75 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.41%)
SSGC 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TRG 62.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.21%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,551 Increased By 50.3 (0.59%)
BR30 27,529 Increased By 108.1 (0.39%)
KSE100 80,727 Increased By 493.8 (0.62%)
KSE30 25,971 Increased By 171.3 (0.66%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-04

Belarus President due in October

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: President of Belarus, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko will visit Islamabad in October to sign multiple pacts with Pakistan.

This announcement was made by Sergey Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, during a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

The meeting held at the Minister’s office, was attended by the Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa, Additional Secretary Incharge Ahsan Ali Mangi, and other officials and diplomats.

According to Commerce Ministry, Lukashevich also announced a Joint Trade Commission meeting in mid-September to enhance bilateral trade relations.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan praised Belarus’s advancements in tractor manufacturing and agricultural machinery. He highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new approach to building trust within the business community both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, Lukashevich mentioned that 35 Pakistani businessmen will visit Belarus in July for a food and agriculture exhibition. Minister Khan emphasized the opportunity to attract investments to Pakistan, citing the relocation of Service Tyre Company from China to Pakistan.

Furthermore, Malaysia and Gulf countries have shown interest in Pakistan’s Halal gelatin and meat industries, respectively. Minister Khan also revealed that a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer plans to enter the Pakistani market through a joint venture with a local power company. He noted the growing interest of mobile phone manufacturers and food industries in investing in Pakistan.

This meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Belarus, with both nations looking forward to fruitful collaborations in various sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Islamabad Belarus President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko

Comments

200 characters

Belarus President due in October

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

Read more stories