Pakistan Print 2024-07-04

Zardari urges SCB’s Group CE to invest in agri sector

Naveed Butt Published 04 Jul, 2024 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari asked a delegation led by Group Chief Executive of the Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) Bill Winters to invest in the agricultural sector as well as financing infrastructure projects in the country, especially small dams, barrages and power plants.

A delegation led by Group Chief Executive of the SCB Bill Winters called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The delegation briefed the president about SCB’s contributions to Pakistan’s economy, the development and evolution of the banking industry. The delegation also briefed about the socio-economic development of the country.

While talking to the delegation, President Zardari said banks should extend financial services and loans to farmers to increase their access to agricultural inputs. He expressed the hope that SCB would continue to play a crucial role in Pakistan’s economy, besides expanding its operations in the country.

The president said that the bank had played a commendable role in the evolution of the country’s banking sector.

The president highlighted that Pakistan had taken steps to protect the environment and promote forestation. He informed that the Government of Sindh had planted mangrove forests and earned millions of dollars by trading carbon credits in the international market. He suggested that investing in the climate sector would help protect the environment.

President Zardari also called for financial autonomy of women and improving their access to financial services and credit to encourage women entrepreneurs.

He added that economic empowerment of women would not only strengthen them financially but would also help uplift their families, besides contributing to the national economy. He said that banks should support women entrepreneurs as well as enhance their representation in the banking sector.

The president congratulated the bank on the completion of 160 years of successful operations in Pakistan.

