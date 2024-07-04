WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 3, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 2-Jul-24 1-Jul-24 28-Jun-24 27-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104613 0.104508 0.104628 0.104617
Euro 0.816134 0.816167 0.813855 0.813377
Japanese yen 0.004706 0.004713 0.004724 0.004733
U.K. pound 0.96169 0.962651 0.962219 0.962083
U.S. dollar 0.76068 0.759578 0.760257 0.76045
Algerian dinar 0.005655 0.005655 0.005648 0.005649
Australian dollar 0.505548 0.506487 0.503594 0.506916
Botswana pula 0.055682 0.055575 0.055893
Brazilian real 0.134227 0.135913 0.136779 0.137705
Brunei dollar 0.560065 0.560409 0.55963 0.560391
Canadian dollar 0.555362 0.555459 0.555478
Chilean peso 0.000806 0.000804 0.000799 0.000802
Czech koruna 0.032396 0.032579 0.032509 0.032639
Danish krone 0.109416 0.109426 0.109132 0.109056
Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009107 0.00911 0.009108
Israeli New Shekel 0.20204 0.202392 0.20225 0.202517
Korean won 0.000551 0.000549 0.000547 0.000547
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48183 2.47904 2.47986
Malaysian ringgit 0.161195 0.161115 0.161088 0.161146
Mauritian rupee 0.016067 0.015985 0.015985 0.016027
Mexican peso 0.041685 0.041305 0.041663 0.04138
New Zealand dollar 0.460896 0.463419 0.462316
Norwegian krone 0.071095 0.071396 0.071413 0.071362
Omani rial 1.97836 1.9755 1.97726 1.97776
Peruvian sol 0.198116 0.198656 0.199227
Philippine peso 0.012989 0.012949 0.012915 0.012928
Polish zloty 0.188404 0.190299 0.188556 0.188641
Qatari riyal 0.208978 0.208675 0.208915
Russian ruble 0.008645 0.008701 0.008866 0.00895
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202848 0.202554 0.202787
Singapore dollar 0.560065 0.560409 0.55963 0.560391
South African rand 0.041237 0.041454 0.041741 0.041517
Swedish krona 0.071484 0.071798 0.071645 0.071739
Swiss franc 0.841553 0.842852 0.845858 0.84777
Thai baht 0.020657 0.020677 0.020632 0.020594
Trinidadian dollar 0.113103 0.113184 0.112544
U.A.E. dirham 0.207129 0.206829 0.207066
Uruguayan peso 0.018881 0.018977 0.019012 0.019289
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
