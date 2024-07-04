WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 3, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Jul-24 1-Jul-24 28-Jun-24 27-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104613 0.104508 0.104628 0.104617 Euro 0.816134 0.816167 0.813855 0.813377 Japanese yen 0.004706 0.004713 0.004724 0.004733 U.K. pound 0.96169 0.962651 0.962219 0.962083 U.S. dollar 0.76068 0.759578 0.760257 0.76045 Algerian dinar 0.005655 0.005655 0.005648 0.005649 Australian dollar 0.505548 0.506487 0.503594 0.506916 Botswana pula 0.055682 0.055575 0.055893 Brazilian real 0.134227 0.135913 0.136779 0.137705 Brunei dollar 0.560065 0.560409 0.55963 0.560391 Canadian dollar 0.555362 0.555459 0.555478 Chilean peso 0.000806 0.000804 0.000799 0.000802 Czech koruna 0.032396 0.032579 0.032509 0.032639 Danish krone 0.109416 0.109426 0.109132 0.109056 Indian rupee 0.009108 0.009107 0.00911 0.009108 Israeli New Shekel 0.20204 0.202392 0.20225 0.202517 Korean won 0.000551 0.000549 0.000547 0.000547 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48183 2.47904 2.47986 Malaysian ringgit 0.161195 0.161115 0.161088 0.161146 Mauritian rupee 0.016067 0.015985 0.015985 0.016027 Mexican peso 0.041685 0.041305 0.041663 0.04138 New Zealand dollar 0.460896 0.463419 0.462316 Norwegian krone 0.071095 0.071396 0.071413 0.071362 Omani rial 1.97836 1.9755 1.97726 1.97776 Peruvian sol 0.198116 0.198656 0.199227 Philippine peso 0.012989 0.012949 0.012915 0.012928 Polish zloty 0.188404 0.190299 0.188556 0.188641 Qatari riyal 0.208978 0.208675 0.208915 Russian ruble 0.008645 0.008701 0.008866 0.00895 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202848 0.202554 0.202787 Singapore dollar 0.560065 0.560409 0.55963 0.560391 South African rand 0.041237 0.041454 0.041741 0.041517 Swedish krona 0.071484 0.071798 0.071645 0.071739 Swiss franc 0.841553 0.842852 0.845858 0.84777 Thai baht 0.020657 0.020677 0.020632 0.020594 Trinidadian dollar 0.113103 0.113184 0.112544 U.A.E. dirham 0.207129 0.206829 0.207066 Uruguayan peso 0.018881 0.018977 0.019012 0.019289 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

