KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 03, 2024).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Lahore Oil Ship Corpt 01-07-2024
OP-3 Clean Load HSFO Alpine Marine
Thrasher Services Pvt Lt 01-07-2024
B-11/B-12 Kang Yu Disc Legend Shipping &
General Logistics 02-07-2024
Cargo
B-13/B-14 Rubaiyat Load Crystal Sea
Hanif Clinkers Services Pvt Lt 29-06-2024
B-14/B-15 Camellia 8 Disc Seahawks Asia
General Global Pvt Ltd 02-07-2024
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Crimson Load Talc Swift Shipping 02-07-2024
Majesty Pvt Ltd
Nmb - 1 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 20-06-2024
International
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-26/B-27 Wan Hai 621 D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd 02-06-2024
Container Ship
B-28/B-29 Ym Express D/L Inshipping Pvt 30-06-2024
Container Ship
B-30/B-29 Zong Gu Bo Hai D/L X-Press Feeders
Container Shipping Agency 30-06-2024
Ship
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3 Ts Keelung D/L Sharaf Shipping 02-07-2024
Container Ship Agency Pvt Ltd
Saptl-4 Hyundia Disc Load United Marine 02-07-2024
Mars Container Agencies
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
M.T. Lahore 03-07-2024 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
X-Press 03-07-2024 D/L Container Ship X-Press Feeders
Cassiopeia Shipping Agency
Bam Arion 03-07-2024 L/7000 Rice Ocean World
Pvt Ltd
Karina Danica 03-07-2024 D/3 Container Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
Al Mothanna 03-07-2024 L/3988 Universal Shipping
General Cargo Pvt Ltd
Kmtc Colombo 04-07-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Ship AgenciesPvt Ltd
Ssl Godavari 04-07-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
Ship Pvt Ltd
Source Blessing 04-07-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Ship PakistanPvt Ltd
KachanaNaree 04-07-2024 D/44051 Seahawks Pvt Ltd
General Cargo
Anassa 04-07-2024 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Pvt Ltd
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Renjian23 03-07-2024 Container Ship -
CmaCgm
Pegasus 03-07-2024 Container Ship -
MscTemaVIII 03-07-2024 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 V-Due Corn Crystal June 29th, 2024
Sea Ser
MW-2 Alora Rice Star June 27th, 2024
Shipping
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Merask Palm oil Trans Marine July01, 2024
Bering
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Al-Salam-II Gas oil GAC July02, 2024
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sea Journey Canola Seed Ocean Serv July01, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Hanyu Chemicals Ass Linear July02, 2024
Camellia Agency
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Deebal LNG GSA July 3rd, 2024
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hanyu Chemicals Ass Linear July 3rd, 2024
Camellia Agency
Merask Bering Palm oil Trans Marine -do-
Al-Salam-II Gas oil GAC -do-
Alora Rice Star Shipping -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bitumen Kosei Bitumen Trans Marine July 3rd, 2024
Hafnia
Turquoise Mogas Alpine -do-
Mulberry
Express Palm oil Alpine Marine -do-
Marangas
Asclepius LNG GSA -do-
MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK -do-
CMB Jordaens Coal GSA -do-
Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. Waiting for Berths
Nave Andromeda Mogas Alpine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC July 3rd, 2024
W-Kyrenia Container GAC -do-
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK July 4th, 2024
San-Francisco-
Bridge Container GAC -do-
X-Press Altair Container GAC -do-
