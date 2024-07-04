Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 03, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Lahore Oil Ship Corpt 01-07-2024 OP-3 Clean Load HSFO Alpine Marine Thrasher Services Pvt Lt 01-07-2024 B-11/B-12 Kang Yu Disc Legend Shipping & General Logistics 02-07-2024 Cargo B-13/B-14 Rubaiyat Load Crystal Sea Hanif Clinkers Services Pvt Lt 29-06-2024 B-14/B-15 Camellia 8 Disc Seahawks Asia General Global Pvt Ltd 02-07-2024 Cargo B-16/B-17 Crimson Load Talc Swift Shipping 02-07-2024 Majesty Pvt Ltd Nmb - 1 Muslim Load Rice Al Faizan 20-06-2024 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Wan Hai 621 D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd 02-06-2024 Container Ship B-28/B-29 Ym Express D/L Inshipping Pvt 30-06-2024 Container Ship B-30/B-29 Zong Gu Bo Hai D/L X-Press Feeders Container Shipping Agency 30-06-2024 Ship ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3 Ts Keelung D/L Sharaf Shipping 02-07-2024 Container Ship Agency Pvt Ltd Saptl-4 Hyundia Disc Load United Marine 02-07-2024 Mars Container Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T. Lahore 03-07-2024 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= X-Press 03-07-2024 D/L Container Ship X-Press Feeders Cassiopeia Shipping Agency Bam Arion 03-07-2024 L/7000 Rice Ocean World Pvt Ltd Karina Danica 03-07-2024 D/3 Container Pakistan National Ship Corpt Al Mothanna 03-07-2024 L/3988 Universal Shipping General Cargo Pvt Ltd Kmtc Colombo 04-07-2024 D/L Container United Marine Ship AgenciesPvt Ltd Ssl Godavari 04-07-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Ship Pvt Ltd Source Blessing 04-07-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Ship PakistanPvt Ltd KachanaNaree 04-07-2024 D/44051 Seahawks Pvt Ltd General Cargo Anassa 04-07-2024 L/52000 Clinkers Ocean Services Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Renjian23 03-07-2024 Container Ship - CmaCgm Pegasus 03-07-2024 Container Ship - MscTemaVIII 03-07-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 V-Due Corn Crystal June 29th, 2024 Sea Ser MW-2 Alora Rice Star June 27th, 2024 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Merask Palm oil Trans Marine July01, 2024 Bering ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Al-Salam-II Gas oil GAC July02, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Journey Canola Seed Ocean Serv July01, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Hanyu Chemicals Ass Linear July02, 2024 Camellia Agency ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Deebal LNG GSA July 3rd, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hanyu Chemicals Ass Linear July 3rd, 2024 Camellia Agency Merask Bering Palm oil Trans Marine -do- Al-Salam-II Gas oil GAC -do- Alora Rice Star Shipping -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bitumen Kosei Bitumen Trans Marine July 3rd, 2024 Hafnia Turquoise Mogas Alpine -do- Mulberry Express Palm oil Alpine Marine -do- Marangas Asclepius LNG GSA -do- MSC Fie-X Container MSC PAK -do- CMB Jordaens Coal GSA -do- Suvari Reis Cement Universal Ship. Waiting for Berths Nave Andromeda Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Cape Town Container GAC July 3rd, 2024 W-Kyrenia Container GAC -do- MSC Positano Container MSC PAK July 4th, 2024 San-Francisco- Bridge Container GAC -do- X-Press Altair Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

