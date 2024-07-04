AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
Markets Print 2024-07-04

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 07:06am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 03, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Lahore         Oil            Ship Corpt         01-07-2024
OP-3              Clean          Load HSFO      Alpine Marine
                  Thrasher                      Services Pvt Lt    01-07-2024
B-11/B-12         Kang Yu        Disc           Legend Shipping &
                                 General        Logistics          02-07-2024
                                 Cargo
B-13/B-14         Rubaiyat       Load           Crystal Sea
                  Hanif          Clinkers       Services Pvt Lt    29-06-2024
B-14/B-15         Camellia 8     Disc           Seahawks Asia
                                 General        Global Pvt Ltd     02-07-2024
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Crimson        Load Talc      Swift Shipping     02-07-2024
                  Majesty                       Pvt Ltd
Nmb - 1           Muslim         Load Rice      Al Faizan          20-06-2024
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Wan Hai 621    D/L            Riazeda Pvt Ltd    02-06-2024
                                 Container Ship
B-28/B-29         Ym Express     D/L            Inshipping Pvt     30-06-2024
                                 Container Ship
B-30/B-29         Zong Gu Bo Hai D/L            X-Press Feeders
                                 Container      Shipping Agency    30-06-2024
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3           Ts Keelung     D/L            Sharaf Shipping    02-07-2024
                                 Container Ship Agency Pvt Ltd
Saptl-4           Hyundia        Disc Load      United Marine      02-07-2024
                  Mars           Container      Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T. Lahore       03-07-2024     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
X-Press           03-07-2024     D/L Container Ship           X-Press Feeders
Cassiopeia                                                    Shipping Agency
Bam Arion         03-07-2024     L/7000 Rice                      Ocean World
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
Karina Danica     03-07-2024     D/3 Container              Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
Al Mothanna       03-07-2024     L/3988                    Universal Shipping
                                 General Cargo                        Pvt Ltd
Kmtc Colombo      04-07-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                 Ship                         AgenciesPvt Ltd
Ssl Godavari      04-07-2024     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
                                 Ship                                 Pvt Ltd
Source Blessing   04-07-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
                                 Ship                         PakistanPvt Ltd
KachanaNaree      04-07-2024     D/44051                     Seahawks Pvt Ltd
                                 General Cargo
Anassa            04-07-2024     L/52000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
                                                                      Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Renjian23         03-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
CmaCgm
Pegasus           03-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
MscTemaVIII       03-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              V-Due          Corn           Crystal       June 29th, 2024
                                                Sea Ser
MW-2              Alora          Rice           Star          June 27th, 2024
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Merask         Palm oil       Trans Marine     July01, 2024
                  Bering
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Al-Salam-II    Gas oil        GAC              July02, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea Journey    Canola Seed    Ocean Serv       July01, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Hanyu        Chemicals      Ass Linear                      July02, 2024
Camellia                         Agency
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Deebal         LNG            GSA                           July 3rd, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hanyu             Chemicals      Ass Linear                    July 3rd, 2024
Camellia                         Agency
Merask Bering     Palm oil       Trans Marine                            -do-
Al-Salam-II       Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Alora             Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bitumen Kosei     Bitumen        Trans Marine                  July 3rd, 2024
Hafnia
Turquoise         Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Mulberry
Express           Palm oil       Alpine Marine                           -do-
Marangas
Asclepius         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
MSC Fie-X         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
CMB Jordaens      Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Suvari Reis       Cement         Universal Ship.           Waiting for Berths
Nave Andromeda    Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                           July 3rd, 2024
W-Kyrenia         Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                       July 4th, 2024
San-Francisco-
Bridge            Container      GAC                                     -do-
X-Press Altair    Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

