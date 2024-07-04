Standard Chartered: Message from Mr. CS Kim CEO, SAPT

Our collaboration with Standard Chartered Pakistan has been a vital part of our journey. SCB, through its provision of expert banking solutions partnered SAPT in successfully executing the largest and most updated state-of-the-art container terminal project in Pakistan in timely manner, benefiting the overall trade volumes of the country. Congratulations to SCB Pakistan on reaching 160 years of success; we look forward to achieving greater milestones together.

