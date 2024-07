BUNIA: At least four Chinese nationals were killed on Wednesday morning in an attack on a mining site in the gold-rich Ituri province, in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to local sources.

Several Congolese were also killed or injured in the attack, which some of the local sources attribute to a militia group, Codeco, claiming to defend the interests of the Lendu tribe against the rival Hema tribe.