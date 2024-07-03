AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
Jul 03, 2024
Pakistan

Saudi Arabia eases visa requirements for Pakistani travellers

Press Release Published 03 Jul, 2024 06:21pm

Saudi Arabia has eased tourist visa requirements for Pakistan with immediate effect where applicants can now submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of USD 750 or its equivalent.

Pakistani tourist arrivals to the kingdom grew 43% in 2023 compared with the previous year, according to an official press release issued by the Saudi government.

The statement added that Saudi Arabia is now aiming to welcome 2.7 million Pakistani visitors in 2024.

“To accommodate this growing demand, Saudi Arabia is making it easier for Pakistani travellers to obtain the visa prior to travel through one of six Tasheer offices established across Pakistan in Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Multan,” it said.

The Tasheer offices offer a convenient and user-friendly experience, including visa application guidance, biometric enrolment, status tracking, and passport delivery. Travellers can schedule an appointment on the Tasheer website prior to their visit.

In addition, Saudi Arabia has introduced the transit visa which is available for travellers arriving in Saudi via Saudia and Flynas, where they can transit and explore Saudi for up to 96 hours. Visa on arrival is available for those travellers who hold a valid and used UK, US or Schengen visa.

In the past year, Saudi introduced the one-year multiple entry visa for Pakistani travellers. This is a specific visa for those coming for personal visits such as attending weddings or functions or visiting friends or family. Holders of this visa can enjoy multiple visits to Saudi within a 12-month period, allowing them to explore the country’s vibrant cities, cultural richness, and natural wonders all year round.

Pakistani travellers with the one year multiple entry visa can also perform Umrah.

