AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Making third straight final would be a dream, says Jabeur

Reuters Published July 3, 2024 Updated July 3, 2024 03:54pm

Tunisian 10th seed Ons Jabeur said she is dreaming of reaching a third straight Wimbledon final this month and that managing the negative emotions would be a key factor in getting to the title decider.

Jabeur, who lost the 2022 final to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and the 2023 title match to Czech Marketa Vondrousova, got her latest grasscourt Grand Slam campaign off to a good start with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

“If I make it a third year in a row to the final, that would be like a dream,” the 29-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

“I know I have a big capacity of doing it, I’ve been working on myself a lot. I can see myself winning this tournament hopefully.”

Jabeur said she has to keep control of her emotions on court if this is going to be her year at Wimbledon.

Russian tennis player Rublev turns down Paris invite, Medvedev accepts

“I always try to remember that this is the place where I belong, where I play amazing and where I feel amazing,” she told The National. “So I’m just going to enjoy every moment that I’m here at Wimbledon and hopefully it will be the right year.

“For me, the most important thing is to know how to manage my feelings, especially when I really need them and sometimes I try to be less tough with myself, because that’s not great as well.”

