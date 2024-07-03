AIRLINK 90.73 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.25%)
Markets

European shares rise after Powell’s dovish comments; focus on elections

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 01:08pm

European shares rose on Wednesday as investors welcomed dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and looked ahead to the second round of the French vote and a national election in the UK.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.3% by 0709 GMT, rising for a second of the past seven sessions.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 closed above the 5,500 mark on Tuesday after Powell told a panel that recent data represented “significant progress” while adding that the Fed needed to see more before changing policy.

French stocks climbed 0.4% as opponents of France’s National Rally (RN) stepped up their bid to block the far-right party from power, with more candidates agreeing to pull out of this weekend’s run-off election to avoid splitting the anti-RN vote.

The UK’s FTSE 100 also added 0.4% ahead of the July 4 election, which could see a possible end to 14 years of Conservative government.

European stocks rise after first round of French vote

Volkswagen edged up 0.4% after US electric vehicle maker Rivian denied a media report about its extended partnership with the German automaker.

Bpost tumbled 10.2% after the Belgian postal operator issued a downbeat full-year earnings forecast, citing unfavourable market conditions in North America.

