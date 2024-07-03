AIRLINK 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.33%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
DFML 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.76%)
DGKC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
FFBL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
FFL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.39%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.67%)
HASCOL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.66%)
HBL 131.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.37%)
HUBC 165.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.79%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
OGDC 137.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.75%)
PAEL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PRL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.36%)
PTC 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.66%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.33%)
SSGC 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.97%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TRG 62.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,509 Increased By 80.6 (0.96%)
BR30 27,363 Increased By 399.5 (1.48%)
KSE100 80,322 Increased By 769.1 (0.97%)
KSE30 25,807 Increased By 223.8 (0.87%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia’s Najib loses legal bid to serve sentence under house arrest

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 11:21am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian court dismissed jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s legal bid to obtain a document that he said would allow him to serve his remaining prison sentence under house arrest.

In a judicial review application filed on April 1, Najib said an “addendum order” issued by the former king had accompanied a pardons board’s decision in February to halve his 12-year jail sentence for graft in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

Najib had sought for the court to compel the government to reply to or confirm the existence of the royal order, which he said would entitle him to serve the remainder of his term under house arrest, and to execute the order if it existed.

In a copy of the judgment released to media on Wednesday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court found there was no arguable case warranting a full hearing of Najib’s application.

Judge Amarjeet Singh described affidavits filed by Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and another high-ranking politician from Najib’s party saying they had seen a copy of the royal order as hearsay, and said the government had no legal duty to respond to the application.

Najib planned to appeal the decision, his lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told reporters.

“In terms of ethics, the government should have answered,” he said.

The pardons board that halved Najib’s term was chaired by King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, whose five-year reign as head of state ended in January.

Malaysia halves jail sentence of ex-prime minister Najib

Najib was found guilty in 2020 of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power for illegally receiving funds misappropriated from a unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The verdict was upheld by Malaysia’s top court in 2022.

Malaysian and US investigators estimate $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB and more than $1 billion channelled to accounts linked to Najib.

Malaysia halves jail sentence of ex-prime minister Najib

The pardons board in February said Najib was expected to be released in August 2028, six years after he began serving his sentence.

It also reduced fines imposed on the ex-premier, sparking uproar in Malaysia.

Najib, who is also considering filing a new petition for a full pardon, remains on trial for corruption in several other 1MDB-linked cases.

Malaysia Najib Razak 1Malaysia Development Berhad

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia’s Najib loses legal bid to serve sentence under house arrest

PIA, HBFCL, others: sell-off timeline issued

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 index crosses 80,000 level as buying spree continues

ECP protest case: Islamabad court acquits Imran, Qureshi

Mari Mining receives licences for exploration of minerals in Chagai

Oil rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions

At least 121 people, mostly women, killed in stampede at India’s Hathras

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

Read more stories