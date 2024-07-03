AIRLINK 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.87%)
Pakistan

Medium to high flood in rivers Chenab and Kabul predicted

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:17am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) tech team and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) while forecasting medium to high flood in rivers Chenab and Kabul has warned the authorities to take precautionary measures.

The NDMA and FFD said that water flows are likely to increase in all major rivers and their tributaries from 3rd July 2024, River Chenab at Marala and downstream and River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries/nullahs will attain medium to high flood levels between 4th July to 7th July 2024.

The NDMA is working closely with federal and provincial departments to ensure preparedness and response to this potential emergency. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.

The NDMA has advised the public to stay informed and download the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports and updates on the flood situation, follow instructions, evacuate immediately if orders are issued by local authorities, protect themselves from floodwater, avoid contact with floodwater, which may be contaminated or contain debris or electrical wires.

Develop an evacuation plan with their families, identify a safe location, and create an emergency kit with essential supplies.

Travelers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in case of heavy rainfalls and likely flooding situations.

