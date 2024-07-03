AIRLINK 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.53%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 90.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
HBL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.79%)
HUBC 164.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIBTL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 124.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.63%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
SNGP 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
UNITY 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,478 Increased By 49.6 (0.59%)
BR30 27,142 Increased By 178.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 79,875 Increased By 321.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,681 Increased By 97.5 (0.38%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-03

Jazz announces strategic transformation to ‘Service Co’

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:20am

KARACHI: As Jazz celebrates its 30th anniversary. The company is unveiling a significant transformation in its business model.

Embracing a dynamic Service Co structure, Jazz is evolving from a traditional mobile operator into a forward-leaning conglomerate with dedicated Strategic Business Units (SBUs) focused on innovation and growth in new sectors while continuing to deliver cutting-edge services to existing customers.

Jazz is taking steps into software, analytics, and data centers, positioning itself at the forefront of technological advancements. This evolution provides an opportunity to extend Jazz's successful brands beyond Pakistan, making a meaningful impact on the global stage. These initiatives are set to generate additional dollarized income for Pakistan through the export of IT and software services.

By strategically housing future companies in optimal jurisdictions and legal structures, Jazz aims to attract international investors, fostering collaborations and boosting the country’s FDI.

CEO Aamir Ibrahim stated, “This transformation is rooted in our commitment to reinvent ourselves to meet the evolving needs of our customers. By harnessing specialized skills and fostering innovation, we aim to enhance our agility, sharpen our focus on distinct business lines, and drive significant growth.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

