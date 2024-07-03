Jazz announces strategic transformation to ‘Service Co’

KARACHI: As Jazz celebrates its 30th anniversary. The company is unveiling a significant transformation in its business model.

Embracing a dynamic Service Co structure, Jazz is evolving from a traditional mobile operator into a forward-leaning conglomerate with dedicated Strategic Business Units (SBUs) focused on innovation and growth in new sectors while continuing to deliver cutting-edge services to existing customers.

Jazz is taking steps into software, analytics, and data centers, positioning itself at the forefront of technological advancements. This evolution provides an opportunity to extend Jazz's successful brands beyond Pakistan, making a meaningful impact on the global stage. These initiatives are set to generate additional dollarized income for Pakistan through the export of IT and software services.

By strategically housing future companies in optimal jurisdictions and legal structures, Jazz aims to attract international investors, fostering collaborations and boosting the country’s FDI.

CEO Aamir Ibrahim stated, “This transformation is rooted in our commitment to reinvent ourselves to meet the evolving needs of our customers. By harnessing specialized skills and fostering innovation, we aim to enhance our agility, sharpen our focus on distinct business lines, and drive significant growth.”

