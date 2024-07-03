AIRLINK 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.87%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
DGKC 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.69%)
FCCL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.18%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
HBL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.79%)
HUBC 164.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.49%)
HUMNL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 37.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 136.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
PAEL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
PPL 124.93 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.94%)
PRL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 59.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.56%)
SNGP 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
UNITY 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,478 Increased By 49.6 (0.59%)
BR30 27,142 Increased By 178.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 79,875 Increased By 321.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,681 Increased By 97.5 (0.38%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

Independence of United States of America: US Embassy hosts festive reception

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: The US Embassy in Islamabad hosted a festive reception to celebrate the 248th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America.?

Held under the theme of “Made in the USA”, the event was an opportunity to underscore the enduring partnership between the United States and Pakistan and reaffirm the two nations’ commitment to build a more prosperous future for their citizens.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest at the event.?

The evening brought together distinguished guests from Pakistan’s government, corporate sector, academia, civil society, and diplomatic community to commemorate the shared values of freedom, democracy, and economic prosperity between the United States and Pakistan.???

The event was a vibrant occasion filled with American cultural elements, including music, food, and traditions that reflect the rich diversity of the United States.

A dazzling display of fireworks further enhanced the celebratory mood.?

“The United States and Pakistan share a long history of partnership spanning multiple areas of cooperation,” said a statement of the embassy.?

In the infrastructure and energy sectors, this collaboration is exemplified by several major dams constructed in Pakistan with US support, it added.

In the private sector, it further stated that dozens of US companies employ hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis and provide critical research and development assets. Pakistan’s education and health sectors are also strengthened through US assistance.?

“The United States is proud to be Pakistan’s largest export market; Pakistanis benefit tremendously from this trade relationship by supplying billions of dollars worth of exports to the US market annually,” it added.

Meanwhile, the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” Framework is a transformative initiative to strengthen Pakistan’s climate resilience and support its efforts for clean energy transformation.

In his remarks, US Ambassador Donald Blome noted the promising trajectory of the bilateral relationship, saying: “While at times we have had to tackle great challenges – such as floods, war, a pandemic, economic setbacks – those of us who have worked together to strengthen this relationship have always recognized the partnership is, and has always been, part of a longer journey toward increased prosperity and security for our two nations, and that each step of this journey has been important.”?

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

US embassy festive

Comments

200 characters

Independence of United States of America: US Embassy hosts festive reception

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories