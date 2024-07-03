AIRLINK 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.87%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

Women empowerment: OGDCL collaborates with NCSW

Press Release Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has partnered with the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) to empower women and foster their growth within the company.

Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO of OGDCL, and Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of NCSW, on Tuesday, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to formalize this collaboration. The LoI signing ceremony was held at the OGDCL Head Office in Islamabad. This strategic partnership underscores OGDCL’s commitment to recognizing and honouring the invaluable contributions of women within its operations.

Earlier this year, OGDCL unveiled its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Policy to foster a more inclusive workplace culture. The collaboration between OGDCL and NCSW is poised to set a new standard for gender inclusivity and empowerment in Pakistan’s corporate landscape.

OGDCL is committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring a workplace where every individual, regardless of gender and background, feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGDCL women empowerment NCSW

