Jul 03, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

APNS condoles death

Press Release Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

KARACHI: The APNS expresses its profound grief on the sad demise of Kazi Afzal Abid elder brother of Kazi Asad Abid publisher and chief editor Ibrat Group of publications.

Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani President and Sarmad Ali Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed their condolences to Kazi Asad Abid on the demise of his elder brother. They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

