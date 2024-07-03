AIRLINK 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.3%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DFML 43.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
DGKC 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
FCCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.31%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
HUMNL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.45%)
PPL 124.49 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.58%)
PRL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
SEARL 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.14%)
SNGP 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
UNITY 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,874 Increased By 320.6 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,678 Increased By 94.6 (0.37%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

CM Maryam vows to combat inflation thru PERA

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete all legal formalities at the earliest for the establishment of the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA).

While chairing a special meeting to have detailed briefing on the proposed structure of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA), the CM reviewed amendments in the proposed laws and rules for the purpose. She further directed the authorities concerned to create a comprehensive monitoring mechanism for the enforcement authority. “Hoarders cannot be allowed to play with the public interests,” she said.

Earlier, the CM was briefed by the relevant authorities that the PERA, which will be established at the provincial level, will play an effective role in curbing inflation. Each district will have a District Enforcement Regulatory Board while the Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer at Tehsil level will ensure the enforcement

of law.

The CM was apprised that the Hearing Officer will hear appeal at tehsil level and give a decision. Timelines for decisions by the 04 Appellate forums will be set. She was briefed that in tehsil, 40 officials including enforcement officers will monitor prices of consumer goods, and will take action against the expensive sellers.

The CM was also apprised, “Streets and bazaars will be widened by removing immovable encroachments. Tehsil Enforcement Officer will take action for the permanent removal of illegal encroachments.” She was apprised, “Cost incurred on removing encroachments will also be recovered from the violators.”

It was highlighted, “After 200 years, changes are being made in the administrative system under public interest. PERA will include Assembly members, DG, Administrative Secretary and four independent members. At the district level, the Deputy Commissioner will head the District Enforcement Regulatory Board. Enforcement officers at Tehsil level will be responsible for operations and monitoring. She was briefed, “One month special training will be given to the enforcement officers. A system of monthly performance review of the enforcement authority will be devised.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, Secretary I&C and other relevant officers were also present.

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘World Sports Journalists Day’ acknowledged, “The reporting of sports journalists in Punjab, especially in Lahore, is commendable.” She added, “Sports reporters contributed positively to the coverage of first Pink Games for the women players in Punjab.” She said, “Sports journalists provide positive coverage of sports through their analysis and reporting. A sports journalist not only provides entertainment but information as well.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation Maryam Nawaz Sharif PERA

Comments

200 characters

CM Maryam vows to combat inflation thru PERA

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories