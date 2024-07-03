CM Maryam vows to combat inflation thru PERA

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete all legal formalities at the earliest for the establishment of the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA).

While chairing a special meeting to have detailed briefing on the proposed structure of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA), the CM reviewed amendments in the proposed laws and rules for the purpose. She further directed the authorities concerned to create a comprehensive monitoring mechanism for the enforcement authority. “Hoarders cannot be allowed to play with the public interests,” she said.

Earlier, the CM was briefed by the relevant authorities that the PERA, which will be established at the provincial level, will play an effective role in curbing inflation. Each district will have a District Enforcement Regulatory Board while the Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer at Tehsil level will ensure the enforcement

of law.

The CM was apprised that the Hearing Officer will hear appeal at tehsil level and give a decision. Timelines for decisions by the 04 Appellate forums will be set. She was briefed that in tehsil, 40 officials including enforcement officers will monitor prices of consumer goods, and will take action against the expensive sellers.

The CM was also apprised, “Streets and bazaars will be widened by removing immovable encroachments. Tehsil Enforcement Officer will take action for the permanent removal of illegal encroachments.” She was apprised, “Cost incurred on removing encroachments will also be recovered from the violators.”

It was highlighted, “After 200 years, changes are being made in the administrative system under public interest. PERA will include Assembly members, DG, Administrative Secretary and four independent members. At the district level, the Deputy Commissioner will head the District Enforcement Regulatory Board. Enforcement officers at Tehsil level will be responsible for operations and monitoring. She was briefed, “One month special training will be given to the enforcement officers. A system of monthly performance review of the enforcement authority will be devised.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, Secretary I&C and other relevant officers were also present.

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘World Sports Journalists Day’ acknowledged, “The reporting of sports journalists in Punjab, especially in Lahore, is commendable.” She added, “Sports reporters contributed positively to the coverage of first Pink Games for the women players in Punjab.” She said, “Sports journalists provide positive coverage of sports through their analysis and reporting. A sports journalist not only provides entertainment but information as well.”

