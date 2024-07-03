AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-03

PCBDDA completes fastest land transfer worth Rs6.9bn

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) successfully completed the fastest land transfer in its history, closing a transaction worth 6.9 billion PKR for plots Lahore Prime 4 & 5. Taxes deposited for this transfer exceeded 310 million PKR to the government treasury through the Board of Revenue (BOR), marking the largest plot transfer at auction price in Punjab.

This significant transfer, involving a 23-kanal plot owned by the Pakistan Corporate Consortium REIT fund, is a milestone for both CBD Punjab and the Pakistan Corporate Consortium (PCC). It represents the first plot to be transferred by CBD Punjab to PCC, with the BOR recording its largest transfer fee on a single purchase for the year 2023-2024.

In a groundbreaking move to boost investor confidence and streamline business operations, CBD Punjab has fulfilled its promise of transferring land to investors within record 24 hours of full payment. This achievement underscores CBD Punjab’s dedication to creating an efficient, investor-friendly environment, said a spokesman of the CBD here Tuesday.

Commenting on the swift transfer process, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to providing our investors with the best possible experience. At CBD Punjab, we believe in creating an environment where investors can thrive and contribute to the economic development of the region. Our one-window operation is designed to make the process as smooth and efficient as possible, and we are proud to see it in action.”

