AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,963 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 79,697 Increased By 144.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 25,631 Increased By 47.8 (0.19%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-03

European stocks slide as French election, rate nerves persist

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2024 07:35am

PARIS: European stocks fell to two-week lows on Tuesday as the relief rally in French shares following the first round of parliamentary elections faded, while data pointed to elevated services inflation in the euro zone.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.4% lower, off near two-month lows hit earlier in the session.

Insurers dropped 1.6% to lead sectoral declines, led by a 5.2% fall in Beazley as hurricane Beryl in South Caribbean intensified.

France’s blue-chip CAC 40 index slid 0.3% as investors remained cautious ahead of a second-round vote on July 7.

European shares finished 0.3% higher on Monday, helped by a 1.1% jump in the battered French market after Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party scored a smaller win than some polls had expected, lowering the chance of an absolute majority for the far-right party.

“Both potential outcomes of this election, whether a far-right or a far-left coalition, don’t give political stability,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Meanwhile, data showed euro zone inflation eased last month but a crucial services component remained stubbornly high, likely fuelling concern among some European Central Bank policymakers that price pressures could remain elevated.

“The fact that services inflation, which is most sensitive to domestic economic conditions, has remained high this year strengthens the case for caution at the ECB,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds, euro-zone economist at Capital Economics.

ECB President Christine Lagarde, however, welcomed a small fall in inflation last month as a step in the right direction.

Traders are pricing in a 50% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in September and an even lower chance of another cut in December, as per LSEG data.

Auto stocks shed 0.9%, dragged down by a 3.1% fall in Michelin after analysts flagged the French tyre maker’s lower full-year volume expectations during a pre-close call.

Among other stocks, Novo Nordisk slipped 1.1% after a report said US President Joe Biden had called on the Danish drugmaker to reduce the prices of their weight loss and diabetes drugs.

Sodexo dropped 4.7% after the French food caterer posted third-quarter sales below expectations, citing a slowdown in China.

Germany’s HelloFresh jumped 7.7% after J.P.Morgan removed the food delivery company from its negative catalyst watch.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks slide as French election, rate nerves persist

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories