KARACHI: The local gold market on Tuesday remained steady as the global bullion value stood unmoved, traders said. Midweek trade saw a firm gold value standing at Rs241500 per tola and Rs207047 per 10 grams.

On the world market, bullion prices were quoted for $2324 per ounce with silver selling at 28.34 per ounce.

The domestic silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024