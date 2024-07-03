AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
‘Karachi sister city of NY’: Sindh Assembly to adopt resolution: CM

Published 03 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Phil Ramos, and his delegation, which included parliamentarians and APPAC office bearers agreed to pass a resolution from the assembly to declare Karachi as the sister city of New York.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister Education Sardar Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Health Irfan Baloch, Secretary U&B Abbas Baloch and others. The 32-member delegation includes NY Assembly Member Alec Brook, American Pakistani committee’s Dr Aijaz, Imtiaz Rahi, Imtiaz Pirzada, Amir Memon, Dr Tariq Ibrahim, Rukhsana Mahmood and others.

The Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Phil Ramos, informed the Chief Minister that during his last visit in 2023, he and the Sindh government had agreed to declare New York as the Sister City of Karachi, but the matter was still pending. The CM stated that the Sindh Assembly was in a budget session and that in the next session, he would pass the resolution for sister cities from the assembly. Mr. Ramos mentioned that the New York Assembly would follow the Sindh Assembly and pass the resolution.

The Chief Minister assigned the task to the Chief Secretary, Asif Hyder Shah, to prepare a draft resolution in consultation with the Deputy Speaker of the NY Assembly and send it to him for approval.

The meeting also reached an agreement to establish or upgrade the existing Nursing College in the province and elevate it to an institution of international repute. The AAPAC would assist the provincial government in enhancing the professionalism of the nursing college.

It was also agreed to collaborate on improving education, facilitating trade delegations, and exchanging student delegations to enable the sharing of experiences and expertise between the people of both states/provinces.

As a token of respect and honour, the Chief Minister presented Ajrak and Sindhi caps to the visiting delegation.

