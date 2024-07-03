Trading activity improved on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Shah Pur Chakar, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 1800 bales of Tando Adam, 200 bales 9f Sanghar were sold at 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 18,150 per maund, 200 bales of Tando Alayar were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni and 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

