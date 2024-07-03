Monsoon season: Senate body seeks briefing from NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The Senate standing committee on climate change on Saturday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to give a detailed briefing to the committee about its preparations for the upcoming monsoon season.

The committee which met here with Sherry Rehman in the chair, said that there is a forecast for unusual monsoon rains in the country and the panel will get briefings from the NDMA and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on forecasts and government measures to manage the rains and potential damages.

Rehman welcomed the members of the committee and said, “We aim to hold committee meetings twice a month and public hearings on climate change issues twice a year at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).”

“In the next meeting, we will call for a briefing on the work and performance of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination,” she added.

Rehman emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing climate change, saying the government alone cannot tackle crises like climate change and individuals must also play their part in saving the environment.

She highlighted the committee’s focus on renewable energy, noting its significant contribution to global emissions.

Pakistan played a leading role in creating the Loss and Damage Fund for climate-vulnerable countries, she said, adding there is a need to continue the advocacy for the implementation of the promises made.

“Due to constitutional constraints, the committee’s decisions are not binding on the provinces. As a minister, I used the Prime Minister’s Task Force forum to enhance provincial capacities. I will continue to raise climate-related issues of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in every committee meeting,” she added.

Addressing the water crisis, Rehman said that Pakistan faces water scarcity and potential droughts and desertification by 2025.

“There is a severe water crisis emerging in Balochistan and Sindh, while our glaciers are melting rapidly due to global warming. We will invite the Ministry of Water Resources and other relevant institutions to discuss the water scarcity and the available solutions,” she added.

She said that plastic pollution is another serious climate concern, adding she had banned the dumping of plastic waste in Pakistan’s maritime boundaries.

“The committee will seriously address the issue of plastic pollution. We must encourage and ensure a plastic-free world for future generations,” said Rehman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024