Bilour meets President

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Ghulam Ahmed Bilour called on President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday.

They discussed the overall political, security and law and order situation of the country.

The President emphasised that all political parties need to work together for economic and political stability and addressing the country’s problems.

He said consultation and consensus with all political parties on important national issues is inevitable.

Bilour congratulated Zardari on assuming the office of President for the second time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024