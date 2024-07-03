WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 2, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 1-Jul-24 28-Jun-24 27-Jun-24 26-Jun-24
Chinese yuan 0.104508 0.104628 0.104617 0.104701
Euro 0.816167 0.813855 0.813377 0.813239
Japanese yen 0.004713 0.004724 0.004733 0.004763
U.K. pound 0.962651 0.962219 0.962083 0.962931
U.S. dollar 0.759578 0.760257 0.76045 0.760819
Algerian dinar 0.005655 0.005648 0.005649 0.005653
Australian dollar 0.506487 0.503594 0.506916 0.508684
Botswana pula 0.055575 0.055893 0.05592
Brazilian real 0.135913 0.136779 0.137705 0.138102
Brunei dollar 0.560409 0.55963 0.560391 0.561531
Canadian dollar 0.555459 0.555478 0.555505
Chilean peso 0.000804 0.000799 0.000802 0.000807
Czech koruna 0.032579 0.032509 0.032639 0.032659
Danish krone 0.109426 0.109132 0.109056 0.109026
Indian rupee 0.009107 0.00911 0.009108 0.009107
Israeli New Shekel 0.202392 0.20225 0.202517 0.202777
Korean won 0.000549 0.000547 0.000547 0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47904 2.47986 2.48188
Malaysian ringgit 0.161115 0.161088 0.161146 0.161533
Mauritian rupee 0.015985 0.015985 0.016027 0.01609
Mexican peso 0.041305 0.041663 0.04138 0.041754
New Zealand dollar 0.463419 0.462316 0.465279
Norwegian krone 0.071396 0.071413 0.071362 0.071371
Omani rial 1.97726 1.97776 1.97872
Peruvian sol 0.198656 0.199227 0.199638
Philippine peso 0.012949 0.012915 0.012928 0.012952
Polish zloty 0.190299 0.188556 0.188641 0.188831
Qatari riyal 0.208675 0.208915 0.209016
Russian ruble 0.008701 0.008866 0.00895 0.008665
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202554 0.202787 0.202885
Singapore dollar 0.560409 0.55963 0.560391 0.561531
South African rand 0.041741 0.041517 0.041637
Swedish krona 0.071798 0.071645 0.071739 0.071944
Swiss franc 0.842852 0.845858 0.84777 0.847332
Thai baht 0.020677 0.020632 0.020594 0.020683
Trinidadian dollar 0.113184 0.112544 0.112404
U.A.E. dirham 0.207066 0.207167
Uruguayan peso 0.018977 0.019012 0.019289 0.019232
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
