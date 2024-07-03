WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 2, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Jul-24 28-Jun-24 27-Jun-24 26-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104508 0.104628 0.104617 0.104701 Euro 0.816167 0.813855 0.813377 0.813239 Japanese yen 0.004713 0.004724 0.004733 0.004763 U.K. pound 0.962651 0.962219 0.962083 0.962931 U.S. dollar 0.759578 0.760257 0.76045 0.760819 Algerian dinar 0.005655 0.005648 0.005649 0.005653 Australian dollar 0.506487 0.503594 0.506916 0.508684 Botswana pula 0.055575 0.055893 0.05592 Brazilian real 0.135913 0.136779 0.137705 0.138102 Brunei dollar 0.560409 0.55963 0.560391 0.561531 Canadian dollar 0.555459 0.555478 0.555505 Chilean peso 0.000804 0.000799 0.000802 0.000807 Czech koruna 0.032579 0.032509 0.032639 0.032659 Danish krone 0.109426 0.109132 0.109056 0.109026 Indian rupee 0.009107 0.00911 0.009108 0.009107 Israeli New Shekel 0.202392 0.20225 0.202517 0.202777 Korean won 0.000549 0.000547 0.000547 0.000549 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47904 2.47986 2.48188 Malaysian ringgit 0.161115 0.161088 0.161146 0.161533 Mauritian rupee 0.015985 0.015985 0.016027 0.01609 Mexican peso 0.041305 0.041663 0.04138 0.041754 New Zealand dollar 0.463419 0.462316 0.465279 Norwegian krone 0.071396 0.071413 0.071362 0.071371 Omani rial 1.97726 1.97776 1.97872 Peruvian sol 0.198656 0.199227 0.199638 Philippine peso 0.012949 0.012915 0.012928 0.012952 Polish zloty 0.190299 0.188556 0.188641 0.188831 Qatari riyal 0.208675 0.208915 0.209016 Russian ruble 0.008701 0.008866 0.00895 0.008665 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202554 0.202787 0.202885 Singapore dollar 0.560409 0.55963 0.560391 0.561531 South African rand 0.041741 0.041517 0.041637 Swedish krona 0.071798 0.071645 0.071739 0.071944 Swiss franc 0.842852 0.845858 0.84777 0.847332 Thai baht 0.020677 0.020632 0.020594 0.020683 Trinidadian dollar 0.113184 0.112544 0.112404 U.A.E. dirham 0.207066 0.207167 Uruguayan peso 0.018977 0.019012 0.019289 0.019232 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

