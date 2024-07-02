AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 Increased By 101 (1.21%)
BR30 26,963 Increased By 257.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 79,553 Increased By 728.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,584 Increased By 214.3 (0.84%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

80% of Gazans now displaced: UN humanitarian coordinator

AFP Published 02 Jul, 2024 10:28pm

UNITED NATIONS: The UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza said Tuesday that 1.9 million people – 80 percent of the territory’s population – were now displaced, adding she was “deeply concerned” by reports of new evacuation orders for Khan Yunis.

The United Nations has estimated that up to 250,000 people are impacted by the Israeli military order for civilians to leave Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other localities near the territory of 2.4 million’s second city of Khan Yunis.

“Over 1 million people have been displaced once again, desperately seeking shelter and safety (and) 1.9 million people are now displaced across Gaza… I’m deeply concerned about reports of new evacuation orders issued in the area of Khan Yunis,” Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council.

Unemployment nears 80% in Gaza, UN agency says

“Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been plunged into an abyss of suffering. Their homes life shattered, their lives upended. The war has not merely created the most profound of humanitarian crises. It has unleashed a maelstrom of human misery,” Kaag added.

She said that not enough aid was reaching the war-torn strip, and that the opening of new crossings, particularly to southern Gaza, was necessary to avert a humanitarian disaster.

Kaag said the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt should be re-opened, and also pleaded with the international community to do more to fund relief efforts.

The war started after Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The Hamas also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the army says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,925 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Israel has not specifically said there will be a military operation in southern Gaza, but so far nearly every evacuation order has heralded major battles.

UN UN Security Council Gaza Israeli military Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

80% of Gazans now displaced: UN humanitarian coordinator

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 12% YoY to $24.1bn in FY24

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks, settles above 79k level for first time

PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma enters into strategic partnership with Indian company

Measures underway to pass on benefits of economic policies to public: Ali Pervaiz Malik

Putin to meet Xi and Erdogan at SCO summit in Kazakhstan

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi gets bail in graft case

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

107 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

Read more stories