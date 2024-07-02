AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 Increased By 101 (1.21%)
BR30 26,963 Increased By 257.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 79,553 Increased By 728.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,584 Increased By 214.3 (0.84%)
Jul 02, 2024
Palm ends higher on rival oils strength, production worries

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 04:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher, extended gains to a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, underpinned by concerns about weak production and tracking a rise in rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 111 ringgit, or 2.79%, to 4,090 ringgit ($867.08) a metric ton on the closing.

“Futures are reacting to Dalian palm oils buying interest on the back of a forecast of lower production for this month,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Production in Malaysia from June 1-20 is forecast to decline 6.3% from a year-ago period, traders and analysts said, citing data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 2.11%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.75%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.98%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm tracks rival edible oils higher

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June at 1,202,864 metric tons, up from 1,161,370 metric tons shipped during May.

AmSpec Agri estimated the exports fell 15.4% to 1,188,180 tons.

Meanwhile, India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in July after receiving 11% below average in June, the weather department said, keeping alive the possibility of higher farm output and economic growth in Asia’s third-biggest economy.

Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, trading near two-month highs reached in the previous session on expectations of rising demand during the summer driving season and possible supply disruptions from Hurricane Beryl.

Higher crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

