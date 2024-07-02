AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,429 Increased By 101 (1.21%)
BR30 26,963 Increased By 257.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 79,553 Increased By 728.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,584 Increased By 214.3 (0.84%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Heavy rainfall in several parts of India triggers floods, at least 11 dead

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 03:48pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GUWAHATI: Heavy rain continued to trigger flood and landslides in India’s north and north-east, killing at least 11 people and affecting hundreds of thousands, officials from two affected states said on Tuesday.

In India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, which has been hit by torrential rain, nine people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, an official bulletin said.

Two people died on Monday in the north-eastern state of Assam, which has been hit by a second wave of flooding since June 16, affecting more than 600,000 people in 19 districts, and displacing more than 8,000, a state disaster management statement said.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam - home to nearly 2,200 one-horned rhinos, or two-thirds of their world population - is also under water, with more than half of its 233 camps flooded, drowning four hog deer, officials said.

“The flood water has now entered my house. The water has damaged my paddy and crops. I have a family of five and I have to take shelter here. If the situation worsens, I will lose my house,” Faizul Islam, a local resident told news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Visuals from ANI showed inundated fields and roads across Assam, as people moved precious belongings and furniture from their water-filled homes.

Roof collapses at Delhi airport, one dead, departures cancelled

In the northeastern region of neighbouring Bangladesh, the flood situation was worsening rapidly due to continuous rain and upstream water flow from India, leaving tens of thousands of people marooned, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities used loudspeakers in the south-eastern region of Chittagong to alert residents about the high risk of landslides, triggered by heavy rains, and offer help in evacuations, government official Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakruzzaman said.

India’s north-east and Bangladesh have been ravaged by floods in the last two months, leaving millions stranded, with weather authorities predicting that the situation could worsen.

In Assam’s neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh, which also borders China, incessant rains have forced the closure of schools in its capital Itanagar, till the end of this week, local officials said.

More rain is predicted for the region over the next three days, according to the country’s weather office.

India’s weather department issued warnings on Tuesday for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across western, northern and north-eastern states for the rest of this week.

India heavy rains

Comments

200 characters

Heavy rainfall in several parts of India triggers floods, at least 11 dead

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks, settles above 79k level for first time

PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma enters into strategic partnership with Indian company

Measures underway to pass on benefits of economic policies to public: Ali Pervaiz Malik

PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan on two-day official visit

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi gets bail in graft case

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

About 60 people feared dead in stampede at religious event in north India

Oil rises to two-month high on summer demand outlook and supply fears

Read more stories