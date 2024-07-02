AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 99.6 (1.2%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By 275.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 79,549 Increased By 724.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,579 Increased By 210 (0.83%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises on signs of improving China demand, LME stock draw

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 02:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as stock withdrawals in South Korea relieved some oversupply pressure and as signs emerged of improving demand from China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.1% to $9,640 per metric ton by 0748 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed up 0.4% at 78,690 yuan ($10,822.00) a ton.

At the LME Gwangyang warehouse in South Korea, 8,000 tons of fresh warrant cancellations in LME copper warehouses signalled that inventory is likely to be shipped out soon.

Meanwhile, the discount to import copper into China also tightened, suggesting improving appetite.

The withdrawal “outweighed the impact of contracting manufacturing activity in China,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

“Market sentiment was bolstered by retreating SHFE copper inventories, which boosted confidence of improving demand in the second half of 2024,” ANZ added, referring to a slight fall in SHFE copper inventories in the last two weeks.

In China, while an official survey showed manufacturing activity fell for a second month in June, a private survey covering smaller, export-oriented firms showed factory activity grew at the fastest pace in more than three years.

London copper eases on high inventory pressure

Analysts have said physical copper demand in China has been picking up and will likely improve further in July, after prices dropped around $1,500 a ton since hitting a record high in May and stabilised around the current level for the past two weeks.

Market participants are awaiting China’s July 15-18 plenum to see if there will be more stimulus measures that could boost metals demand.

LME aluminium increased 0.2% to $2,521.50 a ton, nickel rose 0.3% to $17,415, zinc increased 0.4% to $2,939.50, lead advanced 0.3% to $2,224 and tin edged up 0.2% at $32,960.

SHFE aluminium edged up 0.5% at 20,395 yuan a ton, nickel jumped 1.3% to 138,020 yuan, lead climbed 0.8% to 19,740 yuan, while zinc eased 0.1% to 24,450 yuan and tin dipped 0.1% to 274,080 yuan.

Copper aluminium

Comments

200 characters

Copper rises on signs of improving China demand, LME stock draw

Captive power units: MoC opposed to increase in gas rates

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan on two-day official visit

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Read more stories