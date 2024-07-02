China stocks close lower as investors weigh recovery, await policy

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down while Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, as investors weighed domestic recovery and awaited stimulus signals in the upcoming policy meetings.

The market also tracked weak Asian stocks as the US dollar strengthened, following a surge in Treasury yields as investors contemplated the potential for a second Donald Trump presidency.

A private sector survey on Monday showed China’s manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in more than three years, while official PMI data released on Sunday showed a decline in manufacturing activity.

Investors awaited the coming Third Plenum this month, which will focus on policies on further deepening reforms and promoting the modernisation of China.

China stocks track Asian markets higher

Later in the day, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at an event hosted by the European Central Bank, bringing the path for US monetary policy into focus in a week that will see several closely watched employment reports, including Tuesday’s JOLTS job openings data, a Fed favourite.