AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 99.6 (1.2%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By 275.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 79,549 Increased By 724.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,579 Increased By 210 (0.83%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling dented by one-two punch from dollar and euro

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 02:18pm

LONDON: The pound neared its lowest in almost two months against a robust dollar on Tuesday, as the US currency got a lift from a pop higher in Treasury yields, while the euro extended its modest rally over the last week.

Investors in US assets are contemplating the prospects of a second Donald Trump presidency, after President Joe Biden’s faltering debate performance last week and Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that the former president has broad immunity from prosecution over attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss, said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

With the dollar broadly in the ascendant, sterling traded around 0.25% down on the day at $1.2618, skimming last week’s low at $1.2616, its weakest since May 15.

Against the euro meanwhile, the pound held steady at 84.935 pence , but is hovering around its lowest since early June.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday said the central bank was in no rush to cut interest rates, which gave the euro a boost against the pound the day before, but did little to lift the single European currency on Tuesday.

“Funnily enough, the biggest casualty of Lagarde’s comments and the French election has been the pound, whose decline in value against the euro has sent the overall pound index to its lowest level for five weeks,” Caxton strategist David Stritch said.

A first round of voting in French elections at the weekend resulted in the far-right National Rally (RN) taking the largest share of the vote, but less than many had initially anticipated, which has supported the euro.

Sterling loses ground to euro

Markets are currently pricing in the prospect of at least one more ECB rate cut this year, but the chance of a second have faded slightly. Meanwhile, Britain heads to the polls on Thursday.

The opposition Labour party is widely expected to win, ending 14 years of Conservative government.

The UK’s tight finances mean any new government will have little room to up spending, potentially removing a catalyst of sterling weakness and keeping volatility contained.

Sterling European Central Bank Christine Lagarde British pound

Comments

200 characters

Sterling dented by one-two punch from dollar and euro

Captive power units: MoC opposed to increase in gas rates

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

PPL discovers gas reserves in Sindh

PM Shehbaz departs for Tajikistan on two-day official visit

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Read more stories