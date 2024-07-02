AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 99.6 (1.2%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By 275.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 79,549 Increased By 724.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,579 Increased By 210 (0.83%)
Markets

London stocks slip as election looms closer, Sainsbury falls on reaffirmed outlook

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 01:40pm

London’s FTSE 100 tumbled on Tuesday after ending the previous session flat as investors maintained caution ahead of the parliamentary elections at home, while an uptick in oil prices contained declines.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.5%, hitting its lowest in more than two weeks, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.3% at 0715 GMT.

Investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of the UK parliamentary elections on Thursday, where the Conservatives look set to be replaced after 14 years.

Meanwhile, prices in British shops rose at the slowest pace in almost three years last month, according to industry figures that underscore how inflation has cooled.

The last key inflation reading showed that May inflation had fallen to the Bank of England’s 2% target for the first time in nearly three years.

However, investors do not expect it to help Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s fortunes in the poll.

GSK slipped 1.2% after a Delaware judge rebuffed a request by the drugmaker and others to appeal a ruling allowing over 70,000 lawsuits claiming that the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer to go forward.

Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second largest supermarket group, slipped 1.5% after it kept its annual financial guidance as it reported a 3% rise in first-quarter underlying sales.

London stocks round off week with declines

The stock weighed on the personal care, drug and grocery sector that fell 1.3%.

Energy shares were the top gainers after oil prices held near two-month highs on expectations of rising fuel demand from the summer travel season and possible US interest rate cuts.

Heavyweight oil giant BP gained over 1%.

London stocks FTSE index

Comments

