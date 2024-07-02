AIRLINK 87.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.51%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
DFML 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
DGKC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
FCCL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
GGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HASCOL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.46%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.42 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.56%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.89%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TRG 62.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.91%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,397 Increased By 69.8 (0.84%)
BR30 26,952 Increased By 246.4 (0.92%)
KSE100 79,431 Increased By 606.5 (0.77%)
KSE30 25,539 Increased By 170 (0.67%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Samsung Electronics workers to strike on July 8-10, union official says

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 11:43am

SEOUL: A workers’ union at Samsung Electronics in South Korea has called a strike for July 8-10, a union official said on Tuesday, as it steps up industrial action against the country’s most valuable company.

The union is determining how many workers will join the strike, the official told Reuters by telephone. Son Woo-mok, leader of the union, said late on Monday that the union wants a more transparent system for bonuses and time off, and wants the company to treat it as an equal partner.

Samsung declined to comment on the union’s strike plan.

Its share price was unaffected, rising 0.1% in morning trade versus a 0.7% decline in the benchmark price index.

Union membership increased rapidly after Samsung in 2020 pledged to stop discouraging the growth of organised labour.

The strike itself is unlikely to have a major impact on chip output as most production at the world’s biggest memory chipmaker is automated, two analysts told Reuters.

But any impact will ultimately depend on how many people that operate chip plants participate and for how long, said senior researcher Kim Yang-Paeng at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade.

“Chip production cannot proceed with replacement workers” if people who operate the automated machines walked out for a long time “because of the specificity and expertise of the work,” Kim said. Last month, workers en masse took annual leave on the same day in what was effectively the union’s first industrial action.

S Korea Samsung workers declare immediate strike

At the time, Samsung said there was no impact on production or business activity. Those striking were mainly employed at inner-city offices rather than at manufacturing sites, analysts said.

“This planned strike marks a turning point in Samsung’s history of non-union management. This could be seen as a drop in employee loyalty at Samsung … caused by wages and disappointing compensation compared to Samsung’s rivals,” a Seoul-based analyst said on Tuesday, declining to be identified as details of the strike were unknown.

Samsung Electronics Samsung Electronics workers strike

Comments

200 characters

Samsung Electronics workers to strike on July 8-10, union official says

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Read more stories