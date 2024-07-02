AIRLINK 87.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.51%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
DFML 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
DGKC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
FCCL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
GGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HASCOL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.46%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.42 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.56%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.89%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TRG 62.31 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.91%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,397 Increased By 69.8 (0.84%)
BR30 26,952 Increased By 246.4 (0.92%)
KSE100 79,431 Increased By 606.5 (0.77%)
KSE30 25,539 Increased By 170 (0.67%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Olaf Scholz takes German cabinet to Poland with defence high on agenda

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 11:03am

WARSAW: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet in Warsaw on Tuesday, as nations with a difficult shared history seek to reinforce cooperation in the face of security challenges and political turbulence in Europe.

The leaders will take part in intergovernmental consultations featuring the countries’ cabinets, the first such meeting since 2018.

Relations between the countries have warmed since Tusk’s pro-European coalition came to power in December, ending eight years of nationalist rule in Poland during which the Law and Justice (PiS) government regularly painted Germany as a hostile force.

The meeting comes as the countries face security challenges linked to the war in Ukraine and a turbulent geopolitical environment, with the far right winning the first round of parliamentary elections in France and European leaders bracing for the possibility of Donald Trump returning as US president.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marek Prawda told Reuters that the meeting was the “opening of conversation in a spirit of concern about the future”.

Scholz urges China to use Russia ‘influence’ to end Ukraine war

“Because we have a geopolitical turn in the world, the EU is no longer a factory of rules, but is becoming a community of fate, and we have to respond to this change with at least some policy of increasing military capabilities,” he said.

Security

With tensions running high on the border with Belarus and Russian missile strikes on Ukraine regularly leading to NATO aircraft being scrambled in Poland, security concerns will be high on the agenda in Warsaw.

“Poland’s security and cohesion within NATO are extremely important for Germany,” said a German government source.

However, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has united the two European Union and NATO members in recognition of the importance of bolstering their defences, differences exist on how this should be achieved Tusk has been a vocal propent of common EU financing of defence projects, but Scholz has said that the bloc should not be involved in financing armaments purchases or national defence budgets.

Furthermore, 85 years on from the start of World War Two many in Poland still feel Germany has not done enough to make amends for a conflict that left the country in ruins and killed about a fifth of its population, including the vast majority of its 3 million Jewish citizens.

German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday that Berlin will propose a package that will include support for defending Poland’s eastern border as well as funds for victims of the Nazi German occupation and the construction of a memorial and meeting place.

The German government has already approved funding for the “German-Polish House” to be founded in Berlin as a memorial to victims of Nazi Germany’s occupation of Poland.

Russia NATO Germany Ukraine Poland German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Donald Tusk

Comments

200 characters

Olaf Scholz takes German cabinet to Poland with defence high on agenda

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Read more stories