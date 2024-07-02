AIRLINK 87.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.31%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
DFML 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
DGKC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
GGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
HBL 126.41 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.17%)
HUBC 164.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.34%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.42 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.56%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.89%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,396 Increased By 68.7 (0.82%)
BR30 26,953 Increased By 247.8 (0.93%)
KSE100 79,437 Increased By 612.4 (0.78%)
KSE30 25,542 Increased By 172.3 (0.68%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bonds shrug off rising US Treasury yields

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 10:12am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in early trade on Tuesday, showing a muted reaction to a renewed selloff in Treasuries that were hit by rising political uncertainties.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0055% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0105%.

“Overall activity is expected to remain shallow with benchmark bond yield stuck around the 7% mark, unless we have some new trigger,” a trader with a private bank said.

US bond yields rose on Monday, with the 10-year yield rising to a one-month high and nearly hitting 4.50% as uncertainty around the US presidential election as well as the French elections led to caution.

Investors have raised bets that former President Donald Trump may out beat US President Joe Biden at the elections due in November, especially after last week’s debate.

This has led to a selloff in longer-dated papers, even as short-term bonds are seen supported as bets of rates cuts from Federal Reserve remain unchanged.

Investors are anticipating 46 basis points of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Indian bond yields marginally higher tracking Treasury moves

Meanwhile, traders will continue to gauge the pace of foreign inflows into Indian government bonds over the next few days after an underwhelming start of debt getting included in the JPMorgan’s emerging market index.

Inflows of around $200 million each have been witnessed on the first two days of the inclusion, while overall purchases of these investors in bonds under the Fully Accessible Route have risen above $11 billion since the announcement last September.

Indian states will raise 141 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) through sale of bonds in the first auction for the second quarter of the fiscal year.

JPMorgan Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bonds shrug off rising US Treasury yields

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Read more stories