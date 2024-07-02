AIRLINK 87.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.31%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
DFML 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
DGKC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
FCCL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
GGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HASCOL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
HBL 126.41 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.17%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.46%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.42 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.56%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.89%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,396 Increased By 68.7 (0.82%)
BR30 26,953 Increased By 247.8 (0.93%)
KSE100 79,437 Increased By 612.4 (0.78%)
KSE30 25,542 Increased By 172.3 (0.68%)
Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee expected to decline on the back of rising US yields

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 10:10am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to decline at the open on Tuesday, weighed down by a further rise in US Treasury yields amid increasing expectations of Donald Trump winning the US presidency.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at 83.47-83.48 to the US dollar, compared with 83.4375 in the previous session.

Asian currencies were down between 0.1% and 0.5%, with the offshore Chinese yuan dipping below 7.3050 to the US dollar. In line with Asia, the rupee will “have it difficult” today, a currency trader at a bank said.

“Now we are back to watching the 83.50-83.55 resistance (on dollar/rupee).”

The 10-year US yield climbed to nearly 4.50% in the New York trading session on Monday, its highest level in a month.

The increasing likelihood that Trump will prevail in the November election is prompting investors to demand higher yields on US Treasuries.

Following US President Joe Biden’s debate performance last week, which was widely criticized, the probability of a Trump presidential win has climbed to 60%, per political betting website PredictIt.

“Market participants (are) pricing in fiscal concerns and higher inflation given potential election outcomes,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Elections are taking centre stage, with increased focus on outcomes and political uncertainty continuing to drive price action, Morgan Stanley said, referring to the US and French elections.

Indian rupee to focus on US data after index flows underwhelm

The jump in US yields comes despite weak US manufacturing data on Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management’s reading showed US manufacturing contracted for a third straight month in June. Focus now turns to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day.

After that, the minutes of the last Fed meeting are up on Wednesday and then the monthly US jobs report on Friday.

US president Joe Biden Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee expected to decline on the back of rising US yields

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on heavyweight stocks

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

Imran Khan’s detention internal matter for Pakistan: US State Dept

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Oil trades near two-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Read more stories