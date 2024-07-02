AIRLINK 87.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.31%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
DFML 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
DGKC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
GGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
HBL 126.41 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.17%)
HUBC 164.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.34%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.42 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.56%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.89%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,395 Increased By 67.7 (0.81%)
BR30 26,944 Increased By 238.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 79,411 Increased By 586.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 25,533 Increased By 163.3 (0.64%)
Australia shares rangebound ahead of RBA minutes

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 10:03am

Australian shares drifted within a narrow range on Tuesday, as investors were cautious before the country’s central bank released minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.04% at 7747.50 by 0025 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is slated to release minutes of its June meeting, which investors await hoping to gain further clarity on the central bank’s policy easing stance.

Globally, investors are watchful of a string of economic data this week along with minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting on Wednesday, for further clarity on the interest rate trajectory.

Rate-sensitive financials declined 0.3%, with the ‘Big Four’ banks losing between 0.4% and 0.6%.

Health stocks fell as much as 0.9% to hit their lowest level since June 13.

On the other hand, miners gained a much as 0.5% to hit their highest level since June 17, as stronger-than-expected industrial statistics in top consumer China helped iron ore futures reach their best levels in almost two weeks.

Shares in mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto were up 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Australian shares start second half of year on cautious note before RBA minutes

Technology stocks jumped about 0.4%, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street peers after Megacap growth stocks led by Apple and Tesla lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Software company Xero rose 0.7%.

Energy stocks jumped as much as 1.7% to hit their highest level since June 4, as oil prices increased due to concerns that the Middle East conflict may spread and deplete global oil supplies, as well as expectations of increased demand during the summer driving season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Woodside Energy was up 1.7%, while Santos gained 0.4%. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,761.70.

Australian shares

