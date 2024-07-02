Indian shares hit record highs at open; IT stocks lead

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit record highs on Tuesday, led by information technology stocks, which continued to rise on renewed hopes of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.21% at 24,186.5 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.22% to 79,653.21 points, as of 9:21 a.m. IST.

IT stocks, which rose 2% in the previous session, added 0.7% on the day.

All the 13 major sectors logged gains.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.