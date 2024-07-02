Rain-related emergencies: NDMA activates NEOC in Punjab, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Following the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD)’s weather forecast which predicted vigorous monsoon activity in upper and central parts of the country starting from 2nd July anticipating torrential rainfall may cause devastating effects on daily routines, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has activated National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC).

The NDMA in the first phase has activated NEOC to deal with rain-related emergencies in Punjab and Sindh provinces as the PMD has predicted slightly above normal rainfall during July 2024 in northeastern Punjab and lower Sindh.

Based on predictive modelling, the NEOC has been reported a significant activity from the eastern Indian side, indicating intense cloud bursts that may hit Pakistani areas.

Repeated early warnings have been shared with all provinces, and moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to start over the upper catchments of all major rivers particularly Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab from July 2, 2024.

The NDMA has also issued an alert regarding lightning, according to which, lightning is expected to strike in various cities of South and Central Punjab and Islamabad during July 5-7. This may lead to rapid rises in water levels, flash flooding events, and urban flooding in metropolitan areas.

The NDMA warns that the anticipated rainfall poses a significant risk of low to medium-level flooding in River Sutlej, with water levels expected to reach low flood levels (approximately 50,000 cusecs) by July 5 and high flood levels (approximately 120,000 cusecs) by July 10, 2024.

The NDMA is working closely with federal and provincial departments to ensure preparedness and response to this potential emergency. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.

The NDMA advises public to stay informed and download “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports and updates on the flood situation, follow instructions, evacuate immediately if orders are issued by local authorities, protect yourself from floodwater, avoid contact with floodwater, which may be contaminated or contain debris or electrical wires. Develop an evacuation plan with your family, identify a safe location, and create an emergency kit with essential supplies. Travellers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in case of heavy rainfalls and likely flooding situations.

According to the PMD report released here on Monday, rain wind/thundershower with (few heavy to very heavy falls at times) are expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 2nd to 7th July with occasional gaps. Rain wind/thundershower with (few heavy to very heavy falls at times) are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from 2nd to 7th July with occasional gaps. Rain/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from 4th (night) to 7th July.

Rain wind/thundershower with (few heavy to isolated very heavy falls) are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 3rd to 7th July with occasional gaps.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rain wind/thunder-shower is expected in eastern parts of Balochistan (Khuzdar, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Jaffarabad and Naseerabad) from 3rd to 7th July. Mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most districts of the province. Rain, wind/thundershower is expected in Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur and Larkana from 4th to 7th July with occasional gaps.

Mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions at times are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, rainfall activity is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) during the week.

Moreover, torrential rains are likely to cause flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other cities. Water flows in the eastern rivers are likely to increase during the vigorous activity of monsoon. Additionally, landslides may also disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas.

All authorities concerned have been advised to remain “alert” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

