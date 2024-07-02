Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
SNGPL successfully achieves three significant milestones

Recorder Report Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

LAHORE: Sui Northern has successfully achieved three significant milestones to enhance gas transmission and distribution.

According to the press release issued by SNGPL, the bifurcation of Lahore Region into Lahore East and Lahore West regions was completed in six months despite operational constraints. Four new inputs namely SMS Kasur, SMS Ferozepur, SMS Barki, and SMS Dial were added, increasing inputs from three to seven. This project addresses low-pressure issues, improves network operations, and reduces gas losses.

More over, the isolation of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been completed to ensure better operational efficiency for Rawalpindi and Islamabad. A 24-inch line was constructed along Kashmir Highway, improving gas flow management and enhancing pressure and flow for both cities.

According to the details, a new 24-inch and 18-inch lines were built to address low-pressure issues in the Red Zone and Blue Area of Islamabad, along with an 18-inch line from SMS Ranyal in Rawalpindi. Separate feeds for the twin cities will cater for more accurate UFG calculations and efficiency improvements.

