Accumulated rainwater affecting business activities: FCCI

FAISALABAD: Normal business activities are affecting due to the accumulation of sewer and rain water on important roads and commercial centres due to the poor performance of WASA, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Talking to a delegation of the traders in his office, he said that light showers have converted low lying areas into ponds of water. He said that WASA disposal stations are also not working satisfactorily which has further aggravated the situation. He said that in downtown areas businesses of billions of rupees are transacted daily which are also suffering due to stagnation of rain and sewer water. He criticized the poor performance of WASA who failed to take pre-emptive measures despite the clear prediction of excessive rains during this monsoon. He alleged that WASA is issuing cosmetics statements while the ground realities are altogether different.

He has demanded an impartial audit of WASA by a third party and takes the irresponsible and negligent officers and officials to task. He further said that dangers of urban flooding are imminent and hence, the level of green belts along main roads must be lowered to accommodate the rain water and save roads from unnecessary wear and tear. He particularly mentioned Susan Road where a specious green belt is available but water accumulates at important points which could be easily drained out into the green belt by lowering its level.

“Similarly, green belts along service roads on both sides of the canal road could also be redesigned to accommodate rain water,” he said and added that incomplete and ill designed storm water channels have also been built but without proper outlet. He said that stagnant water in these storm channels has become a safe haven for dengue mosquitoes. He said that WASA may be directed to prepare a comprehensive plan to face unexpected rains. He further said that some WASA channels are oozing out bad smells and hence, it should take necessary remedial measures to save people from the disgusting smell.

Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Executive Member Shafique Hussain Shah, Sheikh Muhammad Fazil and Rana Habib ur Rehman were also present during this meeting.

