Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-02

PM to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Kazakhstan for attending the twin Summits of SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus from 03-04 July 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

At the SCO Council of Heads of Summit Meeting, the prime minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues and underline the importance Pakistan accords to regional connectivity and cooperation with SCO member countries. She said that the prime minister will also address the SCO Plus Summit that brings together SCO member States as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Ishaq Dar Kazakhstan Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Comments

200 characters

PM to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Rain-related emergencies: NDMA activates NEOC in Punjab, Sindh

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

‘Foreign gifts not for sale’: Govt directs ministries to submit undertaking

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

June CPI inflation jumps 12.6pc YoY

Sindh govt assails MQM, demands removal of Tessori

Read more stories