PM to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Kazakhstan for attending the twin Summits of SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus from 03-04 July 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

At the SCO Council of Heads of Summit Meeting, the prime minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on important regional and global issues and underline the importance Pakistan accords to regional connectivity and cooperation with SCO member countries. She said that the prime minister will also address the SCO Plus Summit that brings together SCO member States as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024