Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-02

Aurangzeb visits FBR headquarters

Press Release Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters Monday and held a meeting with Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Members of the Board.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik also joined the meeting through video link from Lahore.

Finance Minister praised and congratulated the team FBR for its exemplary performance in surpassing the revenue collection target for the financial year 2023-24 by collecting Rs. 9311 Billion.

Finance Minister expressed confidence in FBR’s capabilities and hoped that the Board will continue to play a pivotal role in achieving the Government’s fiscal objectives. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State also appreciated Team FBR for exceeding the annual revenue target despite many odds and issues.

On the occasion, Finance Minister along-with Chairman FBR and Members of the Board also cut a cake to celebrate the FBR’s performance for not only achieving the revenue collection target for the financial year 2023-2024 but also surpassing it.

The meeting underscored the Government’s commitment to strengthening the FBR and supporting its initiatives aimed at enhancing revenue collection, digitisation and economic documentation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR Muhammad Aurangzeb Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana Ali Pervez Malik

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb visits FBR headquarters

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Rain-related emergencies: NDMA activates NEOC in Punjab, Sindh

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

‘Foreign gifts not for sale’: Govt directs ministries to submit undertaking

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

June CPI inflation jumps 12.6pc YoY

Sindh govt assails MQM, demands removal of Tessori

Read more stories